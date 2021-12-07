Washington County I-41 crash, Neenah man dead

A Neenah man is dead after his car was found crashed in a ditch off Interstate 41 in Washington County on Tuesday morning, Dec. 7.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby saw the car in the ditch near Wildlife Road in Addison and called 911 shortly before 7 a.m.

Officers responded and found a 65-year-old Neenah man inside. Area fire department personnel responded and extricated the man from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said, based on a preliminary investigation, it is believed the car was headed southbound and drifted off the road to the left. It appears to have reentered the roadway and lost control before traveling off the right side of the interstate and rolling down the embankment out of view.

It is not immediately clear when the crash happened, but it is believed to have happened "during the overnight hours." The sheriff’s office said there were likely no witnesses to the crash.

If anyone has information on the accident or the driver, they are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 262-335-4420. The car in question is a silver 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder convertible.

Parts of southbound I-41 were closed for roughly two-and-a-half hours during emergency response.

It is the 11th traffic fatality in the county in 2021.

