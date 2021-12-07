Man's body found on Milwaukee's south side

article

A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found on the city's south side Tuesday morning, Dec. 7.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said the man may have had a medical event; an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Officials said the man was not homeless, but they do not know why he was outside and not dressed or for the weather. His body was found near Burnham and Muskego.

