Washington County house fire; electrical fixture in attic, 100K in damage

A Washington County home was damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, Jan. 17.

It happened around 2:19 a.m. on Mayfield Road in the Town of Polk.

The fire was reported by the property owner. The owner told officials there was an electrical fire in the attic of the two-story residence.

The owner was able to use a fire extinguisher to assist in suppressing the fire.

Mayfield Road was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation and firefighting operation.

There were no injuries reported.

The residence sustained moderate damage due to the fire, smoke and water. Preliminary damage estimates were believed to be around $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson Fire Department. However, early indication points to the origin of the fire being an electrical fixture in the attic.