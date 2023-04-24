Washington County house fire; no injuries

article

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a house fire Monday morning, April 24, on Hillcrest in the Town of Addison. The call came in around 11 a.m.

Officials said the homeowner saw smoke coming out of the basement, and everyone was out of the residence.

A deputy arrived to see fire coming from the dryer vent area with heavy smoke coming from the structure. A second deputy arrived and used a tool to knock down a portion of the fire. The Allenton Fire Department finished off the fire upon arrival.

The fire was controlled and contained in the laundry room and a bedroom above. Officials said the house suffered severe heat, smoke, and water damage but remained intact.

There are no reports of injuries to fire personnel as a result of the fire.