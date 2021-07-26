Washington County house explosion, natural gas-related

article

The investigation into a house explosion that occurred on Friday night, July 23 in the Town of Barton continues. Washington County Sheriff’s investigators are working alongside investigators from the West Bend Fire Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials were notified of an explosion and house fire at a single-family residence around 8:15 p.m. by a nearby neighbor. It happened on Norman Drive in the town of Barton east of U.S. Highway 45.

Authorities say the next-door neighbor was at home at the time and heard the explosion. He immediately ran to the house and located the homeowner's 48-year old son who was in the process of self-evacuating. The neighbor asked where the homeowner was. The son said he thought he was with him as they were evacuating together.

The neighbor entered the burning house and located the 78-year-old homeowner who had become disoriented and was unable to find his way out. He was able to evacuate the victim and get him to the arriving medical personnel from the West Bend Fire Department, who was in the area on another assignment at the time of the 911 call.

Both victims remain in stable but critical condition at a local burn unit. The son was visiting from California and his father resides at the Norman Drive house alone. Evidence suggests that the explosion was natural gas-related, and is not being considered a criminal matter.

Fire officials called in as many fire crews as possible to assist – 13 departments along with the West Bend Fire Department responded to this incident. A lack of fire hydrants in the rural area presented problems.