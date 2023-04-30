Washington County fire suppression tools 'saved property' during house fire

Flames and smoke took over the basement of a house in Washington County, April 24, but from the outside, you'd never know. A special fire suppression tool saved the home.

"I got visible flames in the basement," a first responder said. "Looks like it’s filled with smoke."

On the morning of April 24, the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire in Addison. Deputies saw fire coming from the dryer vent area. That's when they grabbed their fire suppression tool, also called an FST.

"To get in there and reset the clock, buy some time for when the fire department gets there," said Mark Mock, Fire Suppression Solutions president.

Deputies knocked down the door and then tossed in the FST.

Washington County fire

Sheriff's officials said the home suffered heat, smoke and water damage, but it was still intact after the fire. First responders believe the FST played a role in saving it.

"It did a remarkable job, as it typically does," said Mock.

Mock said an FST doesn't put out a fire, but it helps buy time before fire crews get to a scene.

"What it’s doing is it’s breaking the fire triangle and the bond between the heat and oxygen molecules," said Mock.

Fire suppression tools

That lowers the temperature in a room, making the fire less intense, which buys fire crews a few more moments to arrive.

"Fire doubles every 30-60 seconds depending on the products, what’s on fire," said Mock.

First responders said two FST devices were used April 24. One of those was donated by the Wisconsin Freemasons, the world's oldest fraternal organization.

Washington County fire

"It’s going to save property," said Jeff Thiele, Wisconsin Freemasons. "It has saved property."

This time, it did.

Sheriff's officials said the fire was contained to the laundry room and the room above that.

Fire suppression tools

No one was hurt.

