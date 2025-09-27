Washington County semi-vs-car crash, Ripon woman dead

article

The Brief A woman was killed in a semi-vs-car crash in Washington County on Saturday. It happened at Highway 175 and County Road S in the town of Addison. Investigators said the car failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the semi.



A woman was killed in a semi-vs-car crash in Washington County on Saturday morning, Sept. 27.

It happened at Highway 175 and County Road S in the town of Addison around 11:15 a.m. The first deputy at the scene, with help from bystanders, extricated the driver of the car.

That driver, identified as a 32-year-old Ripon woman, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries. The semi driver, a 53-year-old Pennsylvania man, was taken to a hospital and released with minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined the car was headed west on County Road S, failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the southbound semi. The intersection was closed for roughly four hours.

According to the sheriff's office, it is the fifth fatal crash in Washington County this year.

