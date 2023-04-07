Washington County fatal crash; man loses control of vehicle, hits trees

article

A 30-year-old Town of Addison man is dead following a crash in the Town of Kewaskum early Friday, April 7.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the wreck on Ridge Road at Kettle View Drive around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the Addison man was driving on Ridge Road and left the roadway. He corrected, but lost control of the vehicle again, and left the road again. Officials say the vehicle then overturned and struck a row of trees.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office along with the Kewaskum Fire Department and West Bend Fire Department and Paramedic Intercept responded to the scene. The roadway was closed for approximately five hours.

This is the fourth traffic fatality investigated by the Washington County Sheriff's Office in 2023.