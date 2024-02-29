Washington County fatal crash; Germantown woman dead

article

A 23-year-old woman from Germantown died in a crash on Wednesday night, Feb. 28, in the Town of Jackson. It happened on Divison Road north of Highway 60.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. after a passerby reported a vehicle was still running with its lights on.

The first responding deputy on scene located the vehicle unoccupied in the east ditch of Division Road. The driver and lone occupant was located outside the vehicle unresponsive and unconscious. Upon arrival of Jackson Fire and Rescue, it was determined that the operator had sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The preliminary investigation on scene indicated that the vehicle was southbound on Division Road when it went off onto the west shoulder, over corrected back to the east and across the northbound lane of traffic, then entered the east ditch and overturned.

The operator was ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle came to a rest among heavy brush in the east ditch. The operator’s name is not being released pending notification of family.

Division Road between Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 60 was closed for approximately four hours.

This incident is Washington County’s first traffic fatality of 2024.