Washington County fatal crash; 1 dead, 1 taken by Flight for Life

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life following a crash in Washington County Thursday night, July 20.

It happened around 11 p.m. on County Trunk K at Interstate 41 in the Town of Hartford.

Upon arrival of the first deputy, it was determined that the operator of a westbound vehicle was dead. The operator was identified as a 21-year-old Town of Hartford man.

This vehicle struck a vehicle operated by a 64-year-old Fond du Lac County woman. After fire personnel completed extrication, she was transported by Flight for Life to a hospital for treatment.



Initial investigation indicates the vehicle operated by the Fond du Lac County woman was turning onto the northbound on ramp to Interstate 41 when it was stuck by the vehicle operated by the Town of Hartford man. Speed appears to be a contributing factor.



The roadway was closed for approximately six hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the 11th traffic fatality investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2023.