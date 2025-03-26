article

The Brief A former Washington County deputy is under investigation for retail thefts. The investigation involves multiple thefts of food from a Richfield gas station. The deputy, who has since resigned, was on duty at the time of the thefts.



Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis on Wednesday announced an investigation into a now-former deputy for retail thefts that occurred while on duty.

The backstory:

The sheriff's office said it was notified about the thefts on Feb. 27, and the deputy was immediately placed on administrative leave. A preliminary internal review raised concerns about possible criminal intent, and the agency requested the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department to conduct a criminal investigation.

The alleged misconduct, according to the sheriff's office, involves multiple retail thefts of food from a Richfield gas station. The thefts happened while the deputy, a 10-year veteran, was on duty.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department forwarded the findings of its investigation to the Washington County District Attorney's Office, which has requested a special prosecutor.

Once the criminal investigation concluded, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said it moved forward with its internal inquiry. That internal investigation found "reasonable grounds" that the criminal charges "have merit and include numerous alleged policy violations that support disciplinary action."

The deputy resigned as the sheriff's office was in the process of determining administrative disciplinary action. The resignation does not impact the potential criminal proceedings.

What they're saying:

Statement from Sheriff Schulteis:

"To the citizens of Washington County, I deeply regret that this incident has occurred. When a public employee breaks trust, transparency becomes crucial to maintaining public confidence and ensuring accountability. I am fully committed to such transparency and want to provide clear communication regarding the incident and what actions are currently being taken. No additional information can be released at this time to protect the rights of the accused and the integrity of the criminal prosecution.

"This office remains steadfast in our commitment to holding all officers to the highest standards of conduct."