Washington County crash, livestock hauler involved: sheriff

article

The Washington County Sheriff's Office shut down a stretch of State Highway 144 due to a crash Saturday, May 20.

It happened near County Highway H in the town of Farmington around 12:15 p.m. The sheriff's office said a tractor-trailer livestock hauler and passenger vehicle were involved.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

State Highway 144 was closed for more than five hours – from roughly 12:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.