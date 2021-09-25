Expand / Collapse search

Washington County crash: 2 extricated, 1 flown to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Three people were injured in a Washington County crash on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened in the town of Addison near County Highway K and Addison Road around 3 p.m.

The preliminary investigation found that two vehicles crashed when one of them failed to stop at an intersection.

A man and woman from Illinois were in of the vehicles. They had to be extricated and suffered minor injuries.

The other vehicle was occupied by a Hartford man. He was taken to the airport and then flown to the hospital with unknown injuries, the sheriff's office said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Motorcycle ride benefits boy injured in lawnmower accident

From the school playground to fighting for his life in the hospital, a 6-year-old boy hit in the head by a projectile launched from a lawnmower is out of a coma and talking.

Beaver Dam crash, Florida man flown to hospital: sheriff
article

Beaver Dam crash, Florida man flown to hospital: sheriff

A bicyclist from Florida was severely injured and flown to the hospital via Flight for Life after a township of Beaver Dam crash on Saturday.

Dane County potato truck fire, no injuries
article

Dane County potato truck fire, no injuries

A semi-truck hauling potatoes caught fire on Interstate 94 in Dane County on Friday afternoon, Sept. 24.