Washington County crash: 2 extricated, 1 flown to hospital

Three people were injured in a Washington County crash on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened in the town of Addison near County Highway K and Addison Road around 3 p.m.

The preliminary investigation found that two vehicles crashed when one of them failed to stop at an intersection.

A man and woman from Illinois were in of the vehicles. They had to be extricated and suffered minor injuries.

The other vehicle was occupied by a Hartford man. He was taken to the airport and then flown to the hospital with unknown injuries, the sheriff's office said.

