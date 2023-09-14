Washington County barn fire; $50K in damage, no injuries
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Firefighters on Thursday, Sept. 14 responded to the scene of a barn fire on Highway 167 in Washington County. The call came in around 2:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Initial damage estimate is $50,000. Highway 167 was shut down for approximately four hours.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Richfield Fire Department.