Washington County barn fire; $50K in damage, no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Firefighters on Thursday, Sept. 14 responded to the scene of a barn fire on Highway 167 in Washington County. The call came in around 2:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported. 

Initial damage estimate is $50,000. Highway 167 was shut down for approximately four hours.  

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Richfield Fire Department.