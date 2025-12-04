Warming centers open early; sudden cold, snow has people unprepared

The Brief People are coming into local warming centers unprepared due to the sudden snow and cold. More kids and families are using meal programs as well. There's also demand for winter gear like coats and boots.



Through the bitter cold, warming centers tell FOX6 they're seeing people come in completely unprepared.

St. Ben's Warming Center opened on Monday, Dec. 1.

The site manager there says people have already started coming in early for food.

And on top of that, the cold came early, leaving folks scrambling to get winter gear.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

St. Ben's offers overnight accommodations for 50 men and 20 women.

The site manager says they're also seeing an increase in kids and families using their meal program.

Winter coats

"Number one we’re trying to provide overnight shelter because of the cold, but let’s not forget, we still need to help those who are facing food insecurity. So the meal program at the same time is also seeing increasing numbers," said Kenneth Howard, St. Ben's site manager.

FOX6 also heard from Guest House, another warming center in Milwaukee.

Warming center cots

They say that because the cold snap came early, plus the amount of snow on the ground, it's going to make this a long winter warming season.

Earlier in the day, FOX6 also spoke with Repairers of the Breach, and the warming room was full during the lunch hour.

Executive Director James West says they opened the warming room early this year because the snow makes it difficult for the unhoused to get around.

Winter boots

"It was a big rush this year, and we actually had a period that we ran out of hats and were having a hard time keeping gloves, hats and handwarmers," West said. "Everyone was still in tennis shoes. The boots…and the boots haven’t come in enormously for us yet but the snow did."

He says people are not prepared because the snow and cold came early.

A lot of them didn't even have boots or winter gear at all.