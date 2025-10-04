Wandering Wauwatosa: 2025 Tour of Homes highlights history

The Wauwatosa Historical Society Tour of Homes gives people the opportunity to see homes that showcase different eras in Wauwatosa’s history. Amanda Saso joined FOX6 WakeUp from the Kneeland-Walker House to share more.
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - History is all around us, including the homes in the neighborhoods we live in.
The Wauwatosa Historical Society Tour of Homes gives people the opportunity to see homes that showcase different eras in the city’s history.
Each location offers unique insights into the varied purposes these historic buildings have served throughout our community’s development.
The tour will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This tour is crafted for adult guests, with complimentary admission for infants younger than one year old. However, the nature of our tour makes it inaccessible to strollers or wagons, so infants will need to be worn or carried.
