Walworth County squad crash; woman claims she was eating Taco Bell, distracted

A Town of Geneva woman allegedly crashed into a Walworth County Sheriff’s Office squad car while eating fast food on Tuesday night, June 24.

What we know:

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just after 11 p.m. while driving northbound on I-43, near Highway X in the Town of Darien.

The deputy was northbound on patrol on I-43 when he saw a vehicle driving behind him approaching at a high rate of speed. The deputy was in the right lane, traveling at approximately 60 miles per hour at the time, when the vehicle continued to close the distance, and it appeared that it was going to rear-end him.

The deputy tried to accelerate, but the vehicle rear-ended him at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 41-year-old woman, said that she was eating Taco Bell while driving and wasn't paying attention. The sheriff’s office said she had no obvious signs of impairment and denied using alcohol or drugs.

Dig deeper:

The deputy reported minor injuries and was hospitalized.

What's next:

The Wisconsin State Patrol investigated the crash and the investigation remains active.