Walworth County school bus crash, student taken to hospital

A school bus was involved in a Walworth County crash Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 7.

It happened on State Highway 11 at I-43 just before 3 p.m. The sheriff's office said the bus was taking Elkhorn Area School District students home for the day when it collided with a car.

One student was later taken to a hospital, and a second was evaluated at the scene for a headache. The driver of the car involved, identified as a 42-year-old East Troy woman, was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The school bus driver and a passenger in the car were not hurt, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said an initial investigation found the crash was due to a "turning maneuver," but it remains under investigation.

After the crash, students were taken to Elkhorn Area Middle School and reunited with their parents and guardians.