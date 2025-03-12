article

A former Walworth County correctional officer is charged with child sex crimes after a search warrant was executed at his home last week.

The backstory:

Court records show Samuel Pieper, 40, is charged with two counts of child sexual exploitation and two counts of child trafficking. In court on Tuesday, his bond was set at $250,000.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Again Children Task Force, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Pieper's home on March 6. Pieper was taken into custody and resigned from his position as a correctional officer with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office that day.

The DOJ said the warrant was the result of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that suspected money was being sent to suspected minors in exchange for videos or images in 2024.

What you can do:

At this time, the Wisconsin DOJ said there are no known local victims. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 608-266-1671.