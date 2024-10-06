Walworth County house fire; crews investigating

The Brief A Walworth County community is shaken after a large house fire on Saturday night, Oct. 5. The fire started just before 6 p.m. in a rural area east of Elkhorn. The Lyons Fire Department nor the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office have yet to release any information.



A Walworth County community is shaken after a large house fire on Saturday night, Oct. 5.

The fire started just before 6 p.m. in a rural area east of Elkhorn.

"I was really worried because a lot of people were panicking," said neighbor Addison Howe. "Very sad."

A man who identified himself as the property owner said two adults died. He said they were a mother and a son. However, the Lyons Fire Department nor the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office have yet to release any information.

"There was family at the gas station while we were waiting up there that were pretty upset," neighbor Angelica Howe said.

Neighbors say the response to the fire was so massive that a portion of Highway 11 was blocked all the way down to the intersection of State Road 120 for hours.

"They did allow us to come by foot around or 10 p.m. so because we had groceries," Angelica Howe said. "But I didn't get my car here until midnight and there were still first responders here until 2 or 3 in the morning."

Walworth County deputies returned to investigate Sunday morning.

"This morning when I woke up, there was several sheriff's department vehicles and big trucks and stuff over there working," said Angelica Howe. "It's going to be devastating for anyone that lost a family member."