Walworth County head-on crash, driver flown to hospital

A fiery, head-on crash in Walworth County injured two people – one critically – Friday morning, March 31.

The crash happened on County Highway A near Johnson Road in the town of Richmond just before 11:30 a.m.

Deputies arrived to find one vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The driver was able to get out but had sustained critical injuries – taken to a trauma center via Flight for Life.

An initial investigation determined an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line. That driver was treated at the scene and cited for operating left of center, causing great bodily harm.