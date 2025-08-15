Walworth gas station break-in; items stolen, police seek suspect

article

Walworth police are trying to identify a masked suspect who they said broke into a gas station on Wednesday night, July 30.

What we know:

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Police said the suspect was seen breaking the front door to the BP gas station located on S. Main Street and then entering the business where items were stolen.

The individual had a clown-type mask on for the majority of the time but took it off while running away. The individual also had their hair tied in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Detective Vogt at 262-581-7694 or jvogt@vi.walworth.wi.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous you may provide a tip to www.p3tips.com.