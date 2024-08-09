Walworth County fatal motorcycle crash; Highway 11 and Old Highway 89

article

One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Walworth County on Thursday, Aug. 8.

It happened in the area of Highway 11 and Old Highway 89 in the Town of Darien.

The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Josua Hammer of Delavan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This case remains open and is being investigated by the Walworth County Crash Investigation Unit.