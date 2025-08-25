Walworth County fatal crash; 2 dead, 1 injured on State Line Road

article

A crash in Walworth County on the Wisconsin-Illinois border left two people dead and another person seriously injured on Friday night, Aug. 22.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:47 p.m., the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center got a report of a two-vehicle crash at US Highway 14 and State Line Road in the Town of Walworth.

The Communications Center was told the two vehicles had collided and then subsequently struck a house at the intersection, and one vehicle was on fire.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and saw that the fire had engulfed one of the vehicles. The fire extended to the house, and both were extinguished.

The vehicle which caught fire had a driver and a passenger inside. The Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office pronounced them dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated for serious injuries and flown by a medical helicopter to an area hospital.

People were inside the house at the time, but none of them were injured.

An initial investigation determined 20-year-old Zachary Bryan was westbound on State Line Road and ran the stop sign at Highway 14, striking the other vehicle which was northbound on US-14.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Walworth County District Attorney's Office.