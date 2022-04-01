Expand / Collapse search

Walworth County explosion; 1 dead, 2 hurt in Lauderdale Lake incident

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Walworth County
TOWN OF LaGRANGE, Wis. - One man is dead and two others injured after an explosion on Lauderdale Lake in the Town of LaGrange on Friday, April 1. 

Officials say around 12:30 p.m., the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a boat explosion on the lake. Emergency responders were dispatched – and deputies located a pontoon type barge on the shoreline off of Stewart Drive with significant damage. 

A news release says the three men were in the process of installing a pier when there was an explosion. One man was taken to a trauma center with severe injuries. A second man was treated and released. The third man was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time, officials say.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Assisting agencies include the Lauderdale LaGrange Fire and Rescue Department, Elkhorn Area Fire Department EMS Division, Walworth County Hazardous Materials Unit, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Walworth County Hazardous Materials Unit assisted with fuel spillage.

