Walworth County drug investigation; Elkhorn man arrested

A 36-year-old Elkhorn man is expected to face multiple drug-related charges following an investigation that wrapped up with the execution of a search warrant by the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit.

A news release says on Monday afternoon, April 1, the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Elkhorn Police Department, executed a drug search warrant at a residence on N. Ridgeway Street in Elkhorn.

The 36-year-old resident at that location was detained and arrested.

While searching the residence, cocaine, THC, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm were located and seized.

The Elkhorn man was later booked into the Walworth County Jail on the following charges: