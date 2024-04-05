Expand / Collapse search

Walworth County drug investigation; Elkhorn man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 5, 2024 9:13am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Walworth County Sheriffs Office

ELKHORN, Wis. - A 36-year-old Elkhorn man is expected to face multiple drug-related charges following an investigation that wrapped up with the execution of a search warrant by the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit.

A news release says on Monday afternoon, April 1, the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Elkhorn Police Department, executed a drug search warrant at a residence on N. Ridgeway Street in Elkhorn

The 36-year-old resident at that location was detained and arrested. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

While searching the residence, cocaine, THC, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm were located and seized. 

The Elkhorn man was later booked into the Walworth County Jail on the following charges:

  • Delivery of Cocaine/within 1000 feet of a city park (three counts)
  • Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver THC
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia