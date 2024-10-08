Expand / Collapse search

Walworth County deputy shooting, armed suspect in critical condition

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 8, 2024 5:41pm CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Walworth County Sheriffs Office

EAST TROY, Wis. - A Walworth County deputy shot and wounded a suspect on Monday afternoon, Oct. 7.

It unfolded outside a home in the town of East Troy. The sheriff's office was called about a woman attacking a man with a razor blade. 

Sheriff's deputies and East Troy police officers arrived at the home and confirmed the suspect cut the 911 caller with a razor blade. The suspect then exited the home through a window – armed with a knife.

Despite numerous commands to drop the weapon, the sheriff's office said the suspect advanced toward law enforcement. A Walworth County deputy then shot the suspect with a rifle.

The suspect was then taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office. The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. A third resident of the home was not injured. 

The suspect remains in custody. The following charges are being referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office:

  • Second-degree reckless endangering safety while armed
  • Disorderly conduct while armed
  • Felony Intimidation of a victim

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said the deputy involved has been placed on administrative duty.