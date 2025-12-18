Walworth County crash; Town of Lyons woman killed, 2 others hurt
TOWN OF SUGAR CREEK, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office investigated on Tuesday, Dec. 16, a fatal crash in the Town of Sugar Creek.
Walworth County fatal crash
What we know:
The sheriff's office received a 911 call around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday about a head-on vehicle crash on County Road A, east of McCabe Road.
Emergency personnel arrived to find two vehicles involved in the crash, with a total of three patients injured. Emergency medical care was provided at the scene, with three patients being transported.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man from Algonquin, Illinois, was traveling westbound on County Road A when it crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle traveling eastbound.
The vehicle traveling eastbound was occupied by a 68-year-old female driver from the Town of Lyons and a 74-year-old female passenger from Elkhorn.
Both drivers were transported to hospitals by helicopter. The female passenger was transported by ambulance.
The 68-year-old female driver was pronounced deceased at a local area hospital at 9:24 p.m. by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.
Names are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.