Walworth County crash; Town of Lyons woman killed, 2 others hurt

article

The Brief A 68-year-old woman from Lyons died following a head-on collision Tuesday evening on County Road A in Sugar Creek. A westbound vehicle driven by an Illinois man crossed the centerline, striking an eastbound car carrying two women. Both drivers were airlifted to hospitals, while a 74-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance.



The Walworth County Sheriff's Office investigated on Tuesday, Dec. 16, a fatal crash in the Town of Sugar Creek.

Walworth County fatal crash

What we know:

The sheriff's office received a 911 call around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday about a head-on vehicle crash on County Road A, east of McCabe Road.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Emergency personnel arrived to find two vehicles involved in the crash, with a total of three patients injured. Emergency medical care was provided at the scene, with three patients being transported.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man from Algonquin, Illinois, was traveling westbound on County Road A when it crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The vehicle traveling eastbound was occupied by a 68-year-old female driver from the Town of Lyons and a 74-year-old female passenger from Elkhorn.

Both drivers were transported to hospitals by helicopter. The female passenger was transported by ambulance.

The 68-year-old female driver was pronounced deceased at a local area hospital at 9:24 p.m. by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Names are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.