Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a large natural gas leak from a broken gas meter.

The driver of the car was on scene and identified as a 19-year-old man from Clinton, Wisconsin. He was uninjured and told the deputy he had fallen asleep while traveling southbound on State Hwy 89 approaching the intersection of US Hwy 14 / State Hwy 11.

The tavern was empty at the time of the crash. However, there were residents in an apartment above the establishment. The residents were uninjured and evacuated without incident. The crash remains under investigation, and the Whiskey Ranch has potential structural damage.

State Hwy 89 was closed for several hours until We Energies rendered the gas leak safe.