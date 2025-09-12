Walworth County crash; car, motorcyclist collide in Town of Lyons

article

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a collision between a car and motorcycle in the Town of Lyons on Thursday, Sept. 11. The rider of the motorcycle died on the scene.

Car, motorcycle collide

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received multiple 911 calls around 7:30 p.m. Thursday reporting a motorcycle versus car crash on Highway 120 just north of Highway 12.

Emergency personnel arrived to find a car with two occupants, and a single rider of a motorcycle who had been ejected.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy, was treated at the scene and released, while his 18-year-old female passenger was taken to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the car was leaving the Emagine Theater parking lot to go southbound on Highway 120 when a collision with the motorcycle which was traveling northbound occurred.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash and was assisted at the scene by the City of Lake Geneva Police Department, City of Lake Geneva Fire Department, Town of Lyons Fire Department, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.