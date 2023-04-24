Walworth County crash; ammonia tank involved

article

An ammonia tank was involved in a crash on County Highway A near County Highway ES in Silver Lake Township on Monday, April 24.

Officials said all residents in the area who needed to be evacuated have been safely evacuated, and others have been advised to shelter in place.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Elkhorn Fire Department and the Walworth County Sheriff's Office are working to resolve the incident.