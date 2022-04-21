Walworth County: Conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, 11 accused

article

The Walworth County District Attorney’s Office on Monday, April 18 on behalf of the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives-ATF Milwaukee Office, filed criminal complaints against 11 individuals for conspiring to deliver over 500 grams of Methamphetamine.

The conspiracy timeframe lasted for approximately 11 months, coming to a conclusion in August 2021.

The suspects involved in this case are:

Kenneth Chadwick, age 54 (Phoenix, AZ)

Krystal Gehrke, age 36 (Racine, WI)

Shauna Gonzalez Garza, age 35 (Burlington, WI)

Jillian Leighton, age 38 (Burlington, WI)

Michelle Lyons, age 43 (Lake Geneva, WI)

Sean Mason, age 44 (Elkhorn, WI)

Christopher F. McFadden, age 35 (Waterford, WI)

Joshua Potter, age 33 (Whitewater, WI)

Thomas Schultz, age 33 (Elkhorn, WI)

Frederick Taylor, age 46 (Burlington, WI)

Brian Tidwell, age 37 (Elkhorn, WI)

According to a press release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, the alleged involvement of these individuals ranges from street level dealing to transporting large amounts of Methamphetamine from Arizona to various locations in Southeastern Wisconsin, including Walworth County.

The investigation involved conducting controlled buys, monitoring calls, writing subpoenas and search warrants, conducting surveillance, and obtaining statements from associates and co-conspirators.

"This investigation is an example of what is achieved when dedicated investigators from many law enforcement agencies work together across jurisdictions with a common goal to keep our communities safe," said Sheriff Kurt Picknell.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

Assisting the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit and ATF- Milwaukee in this investigation, ATF- Flagstaff, Arizona; Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) - Milwaukee Office, United States Postal Inspectors, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, City of Burlington Police Department, City of Lake Geneva Police Department, City of Elkhorn Police Department and the Village of East Troy Police Department.