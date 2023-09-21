Delavan child sexual assault, dance instructor accused

article

A Waunakee man is accused of sexually assaulting a boy Sept. 10 at a Delavan hotel.

A criminal complaint states the victim said his dance instructor, 36-year-old Mario Gonzalez-Martinez, asked for help with a quinceañera event and said they'd be staying at the hotel "since the event was going to be late."

Throughout the night, the complaint states the victim said Gonzalez-Martinez was giving him beer and alcohol. The victim told investigators Gonzalez-Martinez sexually assaulted him as he tried to fall asleep. He did not know what to do, so he pretended to be sleeping.

The complaint states the victim ran and called his sister as soon as Gonzalez-Martinez fell asleep – hiding in the woods until police found him. The victim said he'd "never been so scared" and "couldn't stop thinking about it."

Police searched the hotel room and found alcohol containers, marijuana edibles, condoms and more.

Gonzalez-Martinez is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement. He's scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Oct. 2.