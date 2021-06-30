Wisconsin man wanted, Milwaukee shooting in 2013

A domestic dispute ends in gunfire near 67th and Bobolink in Milwaukee. Now, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is looking for 59-year-old Walter Munson.

Munson is wanted for first degree recklessly endangering safety use of a dangerous weapon. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities say Munson was involved in a September 2013 confrontation with his stepdaughter’s boyfriend. Police say he opened fire directly. The victim was shot in the face. This played out in front of Munson’s family.

"They might have had some history but i guess they knew each other." the U.S. marshal on the case said. "At the scene they recovered two spent ammunition shells, along with some teeth and a lot of blood."

Walter Munson

The victim survived the shooting. Authorities say at the hospital his mouth was wired shut, but he was able to provide a written statement on the person who pulled the trigger.

"He knows what he did, it happened in front of a few witnesses. It was a pretty big scene," the U.S. marshal explained.

Munson is described as being 5'7" tall and weighing 210 pounds.

"He has a tattoo on his left forearm that just says "mom," the U.S. marshal said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Munson fled following that 2013 shooting. Authorities think he has been hiding out in the city of Chicago working under a false identity.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and call the U.S. Marshal tipline, 414-297-3707. You can remain anonymous.