Walmart hiring skilled tradespeople in Milwaukee; starting pay $19/hour

Walmart is seeking qualified skilled tradespeople to join its Facility Services team in southeast Wisconsin.

Walmart is hiring

What we know:

A news release says the company is hosting hiring events to fill technician roles in several key categories, including:

General Maintenance Technicians

Food Technicians

Commercial Rack Refrigeration Technicians

Exterior Services Technicians

Landscaping Technicians

Irrigation Technicians

What are they paying?

By the numbers:

Compensation for these positions depends on the role, candidate qualifications, and experience.

Exterior services positions start at $19 to $34 an hour

General maintenance workers start at $22 to $40 an hour

Refrigeration/HVAC technicians start at $27 to $45 an hour

Hiring event

What we know:

A Walmart hiring event is being held on the following dates at the Sam's Club (8050 N. 124th Street) on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Dates:

Tuesday, Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants must:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a high school diploma or equivalent

Present a valid, state-issued photo ID

Applicants are encouraged to bring certifications and a resume if available.