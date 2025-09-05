Walmart hiring skilled tradespeople in Milwaukee; starting pay $19/hour
MILWAUKEE - Walmart is seeking qualified skilled tradespeople to join its Facility Services team in southeast Wisconsin.
Walmart is hiring
What we know:
A news release says the company is hosting hiring events to fill technician roles in several key categories, including:
- General Maintenance Technicians
- Food Technicians
- Commercial Rack Refrigeration Technicians
- Exterior Services Technicians
- Landscaping Technicians
- Irrigation Technicians
What are they paying?
By the numbers:
Compensation for these positions depends on the role, candidate qualifications, and experience.
- Exterior services positions start at $19 to $34 an hour
- General maintenance workers start at $22 to $40 an hour
- Refrigeration/HVAC technicians start at $27 to $45 an hour
Hiring event
What we know:
A Walmart hiring event is being held on the following dates at the Sam's Club (8050 N. 124th Street) on Milwaukee's northwest side.
Dates:
- Tuesday, Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Applicants must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Have a high school diploma or equivalent
- Present a valid, state-issued photo ID
Applicants are encouraged to bring certifications and a resume if available.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Walmart.