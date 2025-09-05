Expand / Collapse search

Walmart hiring skilled tradespeople in Milwaukee; starting pay $19/hour

By
Published  September 5, 2025 4:40pm CDT
Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Walmart is looking to hire skilled tradespeople for its facilities team in southeast Wisconsin.
    • Depend on the role and a candidate's experience, starting pay starts anywhere from $19 to $45 an hour.
    • Hiring events are being held Sept. 9, Sept. 11 and Sept 13 on at the Sam's Club on Milwaukee's northwest side.

MILWAUKEE - Walmart is seeking qualified skilled tradespeople to join its Facility Services team in southeast Wisconsin.

Walmart is hiring

What we know:

A news release says the company is hosting hiring events to fill technician roles in several key categories, including:

  • General Maintenance Technicians
  • Food Technicians
  • Commercial Rack Refrigeration Technicians
  • Exterior Services Technicians
  • Landscaping Technicians
  • Irrigation Technicians

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What are they paying?

By the numbers:

Compensation for these positions depends on the role, candidate qualifications, and experience.

  • Exterior services positions start at $19 to $34 an hour
  • General maintenance workers start at $22 to $40 an hour
  • Refrigeration/HVAC technicians start at $27 to $45 an hour

Hiring event

What we know:

A Walmart hiring event is being held on the following dates at the Sam's Club (8050 N. 124th Street) on Milwaukee's northwest side. 

Dates:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Applicants must:

  • Be at least 18 years old
  • Have a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Present a valid, state-issued photo ID 

Applicants are encouraged to bring certifications and a resume if available.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Walmart.

BusinessMilwaukeeNews