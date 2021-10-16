Walk of Terror combines Halloween fright, community service

If you want to get your heart pumping, the Walk of Terror is where you need to go. The only thing better than a good scare is a scare for a good cause.

A few years ago, Jeff McKone wanted to start a haunted house during Halloween, so his wife said he would have her full support if the haunt benefited a local charity.

"Come fall time, everyone is gonna get together and help out and make new friends, and all the businesses come together to donate their time and money. It's just a great feeling to see the community come together for a good cause," said Jeff McKone, founder of Walk of Terror.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The first $10,000 of their profit goes to a different charity each Halloween season. This year, the East Troy Community Center is the recipient.

"We really worked hard at gathering different organizations throughout the community to come help out with the haunt," said Theresa Barrett, East Troy Community Center board member.

Walk of Terror in East Troy

"We’re very proud to have been selected to be involved and be the recipients of the funding this year," said Lloyd Sineni, East Troy community center board member

The haunt is a community effort, with local businesses like O'Leary Plumbing and Taylor and Son Construction helping to make it all come together.

"We started off small and now we’re getting bigger and bigger, and we're getting better and better at our scare. We’ve got a lot of lead actors from other haunted houses that are teaching us better ways to scare," said McKone.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

So if you’re looking for a spooky season activity – and a way to give back – the Walk of Terror is the place to scream.

The Walk of Terror is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in October from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The house is located at Lyons Park in East Troy. Tickets are $15 dollars each.