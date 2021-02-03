Expand / Collapse search

Walgreens to offer COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Feb. 12

MILWAUKEE - Walgreens has been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide a limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin and 14 other states as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

A news release from Walgreens says vaccinations will begin in stores Friday, Feb. 12 to eligible individuals based on state and jurisdiction guidelines, and may include healthcare workers, people ages 65 and older, and individuals with pre-existing conditions.

The CDC selected Walgreens as a pharmacy partner in specific states and jurisdictions to optimize vaccine access in medically underserved areas and areas with a high social vulnerability index score.

A defined number of vaccine doses will be allocated from the CDC directly to Walgreens in each geography. Those states and local jurisdictions include:

Chicago, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New York City, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Milwaukee vaccine website goes live Wednesday
Milwaukee vaccine website goes live Wednesday

The City of Milwaukee is trying to make it easier to sign up to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

GSK, CureVac to make vaccines aimed at new COVID-19 variants
GSK, CureVac to make vaccines aimed at new COVID-19 variants

Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline will work with a German biopharmaceutical company to develop new vaccines targeting emerging variants of COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution gains steam

New data show Wisconsin has nearly doubled the number of weekly COVID-19 vaccine doses administered during the second half of January.