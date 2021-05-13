Walgreens: COVID vaccine for teens now available

Walgreens will now offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15, the pharmacy company announced Thursday.

After Wednesday's authorization by the FDA and CDC, adolescents can schedule appointments for the vaccine at Walgreens vaccination locations.

Individuals seeking vaccination for 12-15-year-olds can now schedule appointments online at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling 1-800-Walgreens, both available in English and Spanish.

For additional convenience, Walgreens offers same-day appointments, as well as walk-in appointments if a time slot is available.

Parents or guardians also can utilize Walgreens guest scheduling functionality to book an appointment for their children, which is required for adolescents who are 12 years old.

Adolescents age 13 and older can make an appointment themselves.

Gov. Tony Evers says the pandemic has been tough on everyone, but it's been especially hard for children.

"Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available for the first time, we can offer our children protection against the virus. Whether they are at school, playing ball with their friends, or taking a family vacation, vaccinating your kids means they can get back to doing the things they love while also staying safe and healthy," he said.

The coronavirus accounted for 1.3% of all deaths among adolescents between Jan. 1, 2020, and April 30, or 127 deaths overall. In Wisconsin, there have been three deaths from COVID-19 of people age 19 and under.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

