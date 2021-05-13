COVID vaccinations: Wisconsin younger children now eligible

article

Coronavirus vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds began Thursday, May 13 in Wisconsin after an advisory committee for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the inoculations for younger children.

"The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces that children 12-15 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinations can begin starting Thursday, May 13. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses for full protection and is the first and only vaccine available for this age group."

Gov. Tony Evers says the pandemic has been tough on everyone, but it's been especially hard for children.

"Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available for the first time, we can offer our children protection against the virus. Whether they are at school, playing ball with their friends, or taking a family vacation, vaccinating your kids means they can get back to doing the things they love while also staying safe and healthy," he said.

The coronavirus accounted for 1.3% of all deaths among adolescents between Jan. 1, 2020, and April 30, or 127 deaths overall. In Wisconsin, there have been three deaths from COVID-19 of people age 19 and under.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin declined for the 10th consecutive day Wednesday to 492, down 297 cases from a month ago.