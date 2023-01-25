Boy missing from Waldo home, last seen December 2022

article

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing 13-year-old boy Colt Klinzing – and has asked the public to help find him.

Klinzing was last seen leaving his foster home on Lake Drive near County Highway I on Dec. 26, 2022. He was wearing a gray jacket at the time.

Klinzing is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be in the Sheboygan or Manitowoc areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office: 920-459-3111. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Sheboygan Countywide Crimestoppers.