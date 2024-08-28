VP nominee JD Vance Wisconsin visit; rally in De Pere

article

The Brief GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance speaks in De Pere Wednesday evening. The focus of Vance's remarks will include the economy, inflation and energy. Vance was last in Wisconsin when he paid a visit to Kenosha on Aug. 20.



Vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance will deliver remarks on the economy, inflation and energy when he visits De Pere on Wednesday evening, Aug. 28. Those remarks are scheduled to begin around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. FOX6 News plans to stream those comments.

Vance was just in Wisconsin on Aug. 20 when he visited Kenosha to talk about crime and safety. Vance's stop at the Kenosha County Courthouse marked his fourth visit to the battleground state as the Republican vice presidential nominee.

The Kenosha Professional Police Association announced its endorsement of the Trump-Vance ticket. Vance previously spoke at the Milwaukee Police Association on Aug. 16, at which time the MPA also endorsed the Republican ticket.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Reaction

Wisconsin Democratic Coordinated Campaign Rapid Response Director Kristi Johnston

"When your only plan for the people of Wisconsin is raising middle class taxes by $3,900 a year, cutting Social Security and Medicare, and ripping away reproductive freedom, it’s no wonder JD Vance doesn’t want to talk about his own agenda."

This is a developing story.