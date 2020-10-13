VP Mike Pence to campaign at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make a campaign stop on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at a manufacturing company in Waukesha.

The Trump campaign says Pence will speak at Weldall Manufacturing, which does large-scale fabrication work.

