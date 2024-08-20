VP Kamala Harris Wisconsin campaign rally set at Fiserv Forum

Vice President Kamala Harris will be breaking away from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and make her way to Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 20. A campaign rally is set to take place at Fiserv Forum Tuesday evening.

Campaign officials have indicated the doors at Fiserv Forum will open at 4 p.m. The rally will mark the third trip to Wisconsin since Harris launched her presidential campaign.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 19: US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, United States on August 19, 2024. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Harris' last visit to Wisconsin came Aug. 7 in Eau Claire – just after she announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. Walz is also expected to be in Milwaukee for the Tuesday rally.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

This is a developing story.