VP Kamala Harris Wisconsin campaign rally set at Fiserv Forum

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 20, 2024 6:42am CDT
Harris, Vance campaign in Wisconsin

Vice President Kamala Harris and vice presidential nominee JD Vance are campaigning in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

MILWAUKEE - Vice President Kamala Harris will be breaking away from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and make her way to Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 20. A campaign rally is set to take place at Fiserv Forum Tuesday evening. 

Campaign officials have indicated the doors at Fiserv Forum will open at 4 p.m. The rally will mark the third trip to Wisconsin since Harris launched her presidential campaign. 

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 19: US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, United States on August 19, 2024. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Harris' last visit to Wisconsin came Aug. 7 in Eau Claire – just after she announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. Walz is also expected to be in Milwaukee for the Tuesday rally. 

This is a developing story.