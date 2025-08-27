Expand / Collapse search

Voodoo Brewing Company in Delafield; good vibes, great beer and food

By
Published  August 27, 2025 7:44am CDT
Voodoo Brewing Company

Voodoo Brewing Company

Brian Kramp is in Delafield seeing why this twenty-year-old brewery continues to gain popularity around the country.

DELAFIELD, Wis. - This past March, Voodoo Brewing Company (705 Genesee Street) opened its first Wisconsin location, complete with good vibes, great food, and great beer. Brian Kramp is in Delafield seeing why this twenty-year-old brewery continues to gain popularity around the country.

