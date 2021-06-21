Volunteers wanted for Bucks playoff games

article

Are you looking to watch the next Bucks game at the arena? Volunteering at the game might be the way to go.

Fiserv Forum is seeking not-for-profit staff members to volunteer to work the concessions stands for Bucks playoff games.

Starting with the Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 on Wednesday, June 23, Game 2 on Friday, June 25, and for any potential future playoff games this season. A percentage of sales at the specifically-worked concessions stands will be donated to the not-for-profit.

Not-for-profits interested in volunteering should contact Doug Carstens (dcarstens@levyrestaurants.com, 414-918-3917) and Cecil McGrew (cmcgrew@levyrestaurants.com, 414-918-3949).