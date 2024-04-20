Volunteers take part in Milwaukee Riverkeeper’s spring cleanup

Tires and plastic bags were among the tons of garbage volunteers found and cleaned up during the Milwaukee Riverkeeper’s annual spring cleanup.

"We’re seeing a lot of vape mouthpieces, cigarette butts. There’s been a lot of different bags, a couple bottles," said volunteer Zora Penager Davidson.

With every step, Zora is making progress.

"I think some of the more interesting things we found was a Tickle Me Elmo doll," Zora added.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper spring cleanup

She and her friends picked up trash near the water at Lincoln Park in Glendale on Saturday morning, April 20.

It's part of the Milwaukee Riverkeeper’s annual spring cleanup.

"We have over 4,450 people who come down to the waterways and the parks in our community and remove 100,000 pounds of trash in one day," said Jennifer Bolger Breceda.

Volunteers gathered at 94 sites to help clean-up local waterways.

"Picking up the garbage and the hazardous materials that have an effect on our environment is extremely important," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Crowley says keeping rivers and parks clean is a community effort.

"Wherever we live, we want to make sure we have ownership of our community," Crowley added.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper spring cleanup

"It’s my community and I want to give back to my community," Zora added.

It's a way to give back by taking away trash and leaving nature better than how they found it.

Following the cleanup, the Harley-Davidson Museum held a free Earth Day celebration with Rock the Green.