Violent Femmes tour ending in Milwaukee, band adds second show

Violent Femmes are gearing up for a tour across the country that will end in Milwaukee. A special for their hometown crowd, they'll play their first two albums in their entirety in Milwaukee only – nowhere else on the tour.

Their Riverside Theater show on Oct. 18 is already sold out – but they've added another show on Oct. 19. Drummer John Sparrow joined FOX6 WakeUp News to share the exciting announcement.

Tickets for the second show go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday, Aug. 13 on the Pabst Theater Group website.