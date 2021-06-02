Village of Butler: Vehicle entries, theft and burglary under investigation

article

The Village of Butler experienced several entries into vehicles, a vehicle theft, and a burglary on Wednesday, May 26 between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspects were able to enter a vehicle, open the garage door and enter a home. The suspects located keys for a 2021 blue KIA Saltos bearing WI Registration: 144-LWN, inside the home and stole the vehicle. The vehicle has not been recovered yet.

The same suspect vehicle and suspects were seen at a different location in the village, where another vehicle was entered. The suspects obtained two purses, money, credit cards, and other items of value. One of the suspects used one of the stolen credit cards at the Walmart on Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee.



Officers were able to obtain CCTV footage of the suspects at Walmart; however, four out of the five were wearing face masks/coverings.

The Village of Butler is asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured individuals. Anyone with information, similar incidents or that recognizes the pictured individual please contact the Village of Butler Police Department – Officer Knapp at 262-781-2431 Ext. 1109 or our dispatch center at 262-446-5070.