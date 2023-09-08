Oak Creek students give Vietnam veterans Honor Flight send-off

Fifteen Vietnam War veterans, all graduates of Oak Creek High School, received a warm welcome at their alma mater Friday.

The school held a surprise parade ahead of the veterans' Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, which leaves Saturday.

Tears of joy filled the veterans' eyes. Veteran Rick Kohlmeyer said the school and the appreciation for Vietnam War veterans has changed since the group graduated more than 50 years ago.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We never got a decent homecoming when the war ended, but this is really incredible today," he said. "I didn’t like the war. I was kind of a conscious objector to Vietnam. I didn’t think we should’ve been there…but I served my country, and I’m glad I did."

The marching band led the veterans as more than 2,100 students dressed in red, white and blue greeted each one with a smile.

Honor Flight celebration for Vietnam War veterans at Oak Creek High School

"I’m just overwhelmed by the turnout, all the people and students thanking us for our service, clapping," said Kohlmeyer. "It was really touching."

Students said they were also moved by the opportunity to meet the veterans.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I learned about it in classes but just getting to hear some first-hand experiences is eyeopening," said senior Kennedi Seel.

"It’s cool to show if they can do greater good in life, we can as well," senior Drew Braam said.

Honor Flight celebration for Vietnam War veterans at Oak Creek High School

Now, all 15 veterans said they feel ready for their Honor Flight.

"I’m sure that’s going to be just as emotional," said Kohlmeyer. "All the monuments in Washington. I’m sure there’s going to be a big turnout at the airport like the flight for my dad, from being in World War II."

All friends since high school, the group is made up of 10 Marine Corps veterans, three Army veterans and two Navy veterans – all of whom served in Vietnam or were deployed during the war.