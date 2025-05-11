Video: Fire destroys garage in Racine County, contents a total loss

A detached garage in Kansasville, Racine County, caught fire on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Fire response

What we know:

According to Kansasville Fire & Rescue, just before 5 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire involving a lawn mower on fire inside a garage on County Highway DB (S Beaumont Ave).

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department and Raymond Fire and Rescue Department were also dispatched to the scene.

When crews arrived, they found the detached single-story storage garage was on fire. The garage was about 600 feet away from the roadway.

The fire was growing quickly and explosions were heard, and a closed overheard garage door burst outward. Flames were emanating from the windows.

A MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm) was activated requesting additional resources to the scene. Personnel and equipment from 12 surrounding agencies responded to assist.

Crews laid supply hose up the driveway from the road and a water supply was established at the roadway.

Although about 25,000 gallons of water and five gallons of foam were used to fight the fire, the garage and contents were a total loss.